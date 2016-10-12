Anderson Rabin Wakeman announce extra 2017 London date

Anderson Rabin Wakeman have added a second London date to their 2017 UK tour due to “overwhelming demand.”

The former Yes members – Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman – will play at Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on March 18, in addition to the previously announced show at the same venue on March 19.

It brings their tour up to 10 UK dates, with the trek kicking off in Cardiff on March 12 and wrapping up in Manchester on March 25.

Tickets for the new London date go on sale at 10am on October 14 (Friday) via Myticket and Seetickets.

Anderson Rabin Wakeman (ARW) previously revealed they would record new music in 2017, possibly in the format of multiple EPs.

Anderson, who was named the 2016 Prog God at the Prog Magazine Awards, said: “We’ll probably release EPs, but we will wait until the new year to record them. For now, it’s putting on a show that works.

“It’s gonna be great fun for us, and the fans. We just want to have a good time, re-creating the wonderful music of Yes over the years.

“There’s a lot of jokes about life, talking about our love for music, and what we will be up to in the next couple of years. We have some songs based on music from all of us really – very intense to very ethereal. It’s really typical Yes energy.”

ARW are currently on the road in North America.

Oct 15: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 16: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 19: Boston Wang Theatre, MA

Oct 21: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Oct 22: Huntington Paramount, NY

Oct 24: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Oct 26: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Oct 28: Atlantic City Borgota Event Center, NJ

Oct 29: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Nov 01: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Nov 02: Pittsburgh Heinz Hall, PA

Nov 04: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino, MI

Nov 05: Chicago Theatre, IL

Nov 07: Nashville Schermerhorn Symphony Centre, TN

Nov 09: St Louis Fox Theatre, MO

Nov 11: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 12: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Nov 14: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Nov 16: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Nov 17: Salt Lake City Capitol Theater, UT

Nov 19: Las Vegas Pearl, NV

Nov 20: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Nov 22: Los Angeles Orpheum, CA

Nov 25: San Francisco Masonic, CA

Mar 12: Cardiff Arena

Mar 13: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mar 15: Brighton Dome

Mar 16: Bournemouth International Centre

Mar 18: London Hammersmith Apollo

Mar 19: London Hammersmith Apollo

Mar 21: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mar 22: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Mar 24: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Mar 25: Manchester Apollo

Steve Howe: Good luck to Anderson Rabin Wakeman