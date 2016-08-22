Steve Howe: Good luck to Anderson Rabin Wakeman

Steve Howe wishes former Yes members Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman good luck in their new project, he’s said.

Anderson Rabin Wakeman will commence their first tour in October, performing a set featuring Yes music along with fresh compositions.

Meanwhile, Yes are midway through a US tour performing parts of Tales From Topographic Oceans, the full Drama album and more.

Howe tells the Oakland Press: “I would say good luck to them, you know? There’s been cover bands our playing Yes, and we’re delighted, really, that there’s more Yes music being out there, getting played.

“Anybody can play Yes music and hopefully the bar is set very high. The standards of quality and perfectionism are set pretty high for Yes already. I think it’s good to have demanding environments for it.”

Yes continue on the road without drummer Alan White, who’s recovering from back surgery. Co-founding bassist Chris Squire died last year.

Howe says: “There’s nothing bigger than losing Chris,” and adds of White: “He’s been waxing and waning – he’s been improving, but he’s got to take it a bit more easy.

“We’re keeping it pretty much under the lid, but hoping he can be back in good shape as soon as possible. But it’s going to take a while.”

He reflects: “It’s never a cushy ride. Yes used to kid ourselves that we were like an orchestra, that we were based on orchestral thinking. But that’s in fact what it is.

“Yes music is bigger than the people who are in Yes. It’s not unscrupulous or vicious – it’s just that we’re determined to be on the leading age.

“We’re carrying on for Alan. We’re carrying on for Chris. We’re not totally selfish people who are doing this for ourselves. There’s a sort of given mission, if you like. This is no ordinary band.”

Wakeman last week described ARW as a “five-piece band of tremendous potential.” Anderson previously said the project was “the next understanding of Yes.”

The 'Yes' Quiz

Aug 24: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Aug 26: Anaheim The Grove, CA

Aug 27: Las Vegas Downtown Event Center, NV

Aug 28: Santa Barbara Arlington Theatre, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles Orpheum Theater, CA

Aug 31: Saratoga The mountain Winery, CA

Sep 02: Reno Silver Legacy Casino, NV

Sep 03: Paso Robles Vina Robles Winery, CA

Sep 04: San Diego Humphrey’s, CA

The inside story behind Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman