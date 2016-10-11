Opeth and Katatonia frontmen had Swedish rap band

Opeth’s Mikael Akerfeldt has revealed he had a Swedish rap band with Katatonia frontman Jonas Renkse.

He says the pair experimented with different genres in the form of various side projects – because they had a lot of “spare time” and their bands “weren’t going anywhere.”

Akerfeldt tells Revolver (via The PRP): “I haven’t spoken about this a lot in interviews, but I have done demos with a rap band I had with Jonas, the singer from Katatonia. We were poor, we had no money, we had shitloads of spare time because our bands weren’t going anywhere – so we made these demos, and one of them was a rap group we had. So I have done some rap – in Swedish.”

When asked whether they would release the tapes, he replies: “Well, they’re shit. They’re absolute shit! We can’t have been too old, doing something like that.

“All we did was smoke cigarettes, drink coffee and record these stupid fucking side projects. We had a country band, a rap band – we had one band where the music was just farts. And it was named Heinz, after Heinz beans.

“I’m not sure I’d want them to blow up on the internet, but it might be fun to sit down with someone I really respect and say, ‘Listen to this!’”

Akerfeldt recently told Metal Hammer that he is in a “metal gentleman’s club” with members of Entombed AD and Grand Magus.

Opeth are currently on the road in North America in support of their 12th album Sorceress.

