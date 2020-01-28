Anathema’s Daniel Cavanagh reissues Monochrome with bonus tracks

Anathema’s Daniel Cavanagh has reissued his 2017 solo album Monochrome with four bonus tracks through Kscope.

The new release is titled Monochrome/Colour and comes with two newly recorded acoustic versions of The Exorcist and The Silent Flight Of The Raven Winged Hours, along with the brand new tracks Found and Scandinavia.

Cavanagh says: “The album has a late night, candlelit feeling, evoking the light of dusk as the summer sun sinks below the horizon, setting the scene for thoughts and meditations that many people will relate to.

“A lot of this material could easily have made it on to the last Anathema album or any future album – that's how highly the band rate it.

“There are several highlights: The Exorcist and The Silent Flight Of The Raven Winged Hours are among some of my best works of the last decade. Taking them from the band was not an easy decision but I am glad. They're so personal as to not need more input.”

Monochrome featured vocalist Anneke Van Giersbergen, while Anna Phoebe provided violin on three of the album tracks.

Monochrome/Colour is now available to purchase, with details available below.

Anathema will head out on tour across Europe throughout March, with their first show taking place in Glasgow on March 6.

Daniel Cavanagh: Monochrome/Colour

Daniel Cavanagh: Monochrome/Colour

1. The Exorcist

2. This Music

3. Soho

4. The Silent Flight Of The Raven Winged Hours

5. Dawn

6. Oceans Of Time

7. Some Dreams Come True

Bonus Tracks

8. The Exorcist (Acoustic)

9. The Silent Flight of the Raven Winged Hours (Acoustic)

10. Found

11. Scandinavia

Anathema We’re Here Because We’re Here 2020 European tour

Mar 06: Glasgow St Luke’s Church, UK

Mar 07: London Palladium, UK

Mar 08: Paris Le Trianon, France

Mar 09: Rennes Antipode, France

Mar 10: Bilbao Santana27, Spain

Mar 11: Lisbon Cineteatro Capitolio, Portugal

Mar 13: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Mar 14: Madrid BUT, Spain

Mar 16: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Mar 18: Budapest Akvarium Klub, Hungary

Mar 19: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Mar 20: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Mar 21: Eindhoven Prognosis Festival, Netherlands

Mar 22: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 23: Stuttgart Longhorn, Germany

Mar 24: Berlin Astra, Germany