Anathema to support Opeth at London’s Wembley Arena

Anathema are set to support Opeth at London’s Wembley Arena next month.

The show will take place on November 19, with Anathema guitarist Daniel Cavanagh reporting that playing at the venue will be a very special moment in his career.

He says: “I watched Dire Straits live in 1985 on TV at the SSE Wembley Arena – it was a significant moment in bringing me to the guitar as a way of life.

“Never did I think that one day we would get the opportunity to play this historic venue. We are grateful to Opeth and we hope to get the crowd nicely warmed up for them.”

Vocalist Vincent Cavanagh adds: “Wembley Arena is an iconic venue that evokes strong memories. Danny was drawn to the guitar as a way of life after seeing Mark Knopfler play there on TV. Huge thanks to Opeth for having us. It’ll be an honour.”

The support slot comes at the end of Anathema’s November European tour. They’re then due to enter the studio to begin work on the follow-up to 2014’s Distant Satellites – although no firm time frame has been set.

Opeth are currently on tour across the US in support of their 12th studio album Sorceress, which was released in September.

The Opeth and Anathema Wembley poster

Nov 04: Holmfirth Picturedrome, UK

Nov 05: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Nov 06: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Nov 07: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK

Nov 08: Reading Sub89, UK

Nov 10: Boerderij Zoetermeer, Netherlands

Nov 11: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands

Nov 12: Herouville St Clair Big Band Cafe, France

Nov 14: Wolverhampton The Slade Rooms, UK

Nov 15: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 19: Wembley Arena, London (With Opeth)

Oct 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 19: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ

Oct 21: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Oct 22: San Francisco Warfirled, CA

Oct 24: Portland Roseland Theater, CA

Oct 25: Seattle Moore Theater, WA

Oct 26: Vancouver Orpheum, Canada

Nov 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 06: Oslo Konserthus, Norway

Nov 07: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark

Nov 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 11: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 16: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 21: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

Feb 06: Sydney Opera House, Australia

