Anathema confirmed for Be Prog! My Friend 2017

Anathema, Caligula’s Horse and Animals As Leaders are the latest artists to be confirmed for next year’s Be Prog! My Friend.

They’ll join Ian Anderson’s Jethro Tull and Ulver at the event in Barcelona, Spain, which will run between June 30 and July 1, 2017.

Festival organisers say: “Anathema have risen to become one of the UK’s most cherished and critically acclaimed rock bands. With their star rising ever higher, Anathema returned in 2014 with Distant Satellites, another assertive step into the realm of miraculous songwriting.

“Animals As Leaders incorporate influences from jazz, electronic, progressive, classical and fusion. After amazing releases like Weightless and The Joy Of Motion, Animals As Leaders continue to explore their musical endeavours with the highly anticipated fourth album The Madness Of Many.

“Be Prog! invites you to forget all musical boundaries for an instrumental act that will blow your mind.”

As for Caligula’s Horse, they add: “They channel the raw honesty of rock and the skill of progressive metal into a seamless voice at once energetic, grand and forthright. They offer devotees of all strains of powerful and progressive music something unique.”

Further artists will be announced in due course, while tickets for the festival are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

