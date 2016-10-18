Mother Love Bone box set announced

A package containing the complete works of Mother Love Bone is to launch next month.

The grunge pioneers featured future Pearl Jam members Jeff Ament and Stone Gossard, with the band releasing the Shine EP in 1989 and their only album Apple in 1990. The full-length arrived just months after their frontman Andrew Wood died in hospital following a heroin overdose.

Titled On Earth As It Is: The Complete Works, the 3CD/DVD and vinyl box set is out on November 4 and available for pre-order.

It contains Apple and Shine – which have been remastered – along with B-sides, demos, alternate versions and unreleased tracks including Wood’s demo of Chloe Dancer and a live version of Stardog Champion featuring Chris Cornell and Pearl Jam.

The DVD contains Love Bone Earth Affair which includes bonus features of rare live Mother Love Bone performances. A 24-page booklet is also included in the package.

The cover of On Earth As It Is replicates the Mother Love Bone mural that once adorned Seattle’s Vogue nightclub. It was re-painted by Ament on the side of the city’s Easy Street Records in May.

Gossard and Ament went on to form Temple Of The Dog with Pearl Jam colleague Mike McCready and Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and Matt Cameron in what was planned as as a one-off tribute to Wood.

Their self-titled 1991 album was re-released last month after they won a legal battle to have the master tapes returned.

The On Earth As It Is box set

Mother Love Bone On Earth As It Is tracklist

CD1: Apple and Shine

This Is Shangrila Stardog Champion Holy Roller Bone China Come Bite The Apple Stargazer Heartshine Captain Hi Top Man Of Golden Words Capricorn Sister Gentle Groove Mr. Danny Boy Crown Of Thorns Thru Fade Away Mindshaker Meltdown Half Ass Monkey Boy Chloe Dancer / Crown Of Thorns

CD2: B-sides, alt versions

Holy Roller Bone China Hold Your Head Up Capricorn Sister Zanzibar Lady Godiva Blues Red Hot Shaft Seasons Changing (Live at the Plant) Stardog Champion (Live at the Plant)

CD3: B-sides, alt versions

Lubricated Muscle Drive Savwhafair Slide Jumpin Jehova Showdown Bloodshot Ruby Elijah Chloe Dancer (Demo) Have You Ever Kissed A Lady Otherside These R No Blues Made Of Rainbows Bloody Shame One Time Fire Stardog Champion featuring Chris Cornell and Pearl Jam (Live from Alpine Valley)

DVD: Love Bone Earth Affair

Love Bone Earth Affair Captain Hi Top Music Video Half Ass Monkey Boy (Live from the Oz) I’m In Love With My Car (Live from the Oz)

