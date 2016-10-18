Corrosion Of Conformity in studio to record new album

Corrosion Of Conformity are in the studio to record their 10th album.

The band have posted pictures from the studio on Facebook, along with the caption: “Back to it in the studio…”

It will be their first since the return of Pepper Keenan to the fold, after he sat out the recording of 2014 effort IX and 2012’s self-titled album.

Speaking to TeamRock at Bloodstock in the summer, bassist Mike Dean said the band had “four or five” songs written for the record and were playing around with around 25 rough ideas.

Dean said that Keenan’s return to the fold had held them back from writing new material as they kept getting offered tours.

He said: “We keep saying yes to tours! We’ve always been in demand but with Pepper back it’s even more so. We’re trying to get 25 rough ideas down to between 12 and 15 songs.”

COC drummer Reed Mullin had to step away from the band briefly in June after suffering a booze-related seizure. He returned days later but injured his knee ahead of the Bloodstock appearance.

At Bloodstock, where drum tech John Green filled in, Dean said: “We were at the airport to come to the UK when we got a call from Reed saying he blew out his knee. We nearly had to cancel the show but we decided to push ahead.”

Corrosion Of Conformity won't rush album