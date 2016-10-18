Listen to Jimmy Eat World's new song You Are Free

Jimmy Eat World have released a lyric video for their new song, You Are Free.

It’s lifted from their forthcoming album Integrity Blues, due out on October 21. It follows their Get Right promo in August.

Last month singer Jimmy Adkins explained the songwriting process for their ninth record.

He told TeamRock: “It was pretty collaborative, you never clock out of this gig, you’re always working on material. Things might not turn into a complete song right away but you never throw anything out, and over time that generates a big stack of ideas.

“Some things are closer to being full songs, some things just stay as scraps for a long time, and all of it ends up going through a band editing process and being fleshed out into that state where it’s a real song.”

Integrity Blues can be pre-ordered in various bundles on the Kings Road Merch website.

Jimmy Eat World have several European and US tour dates scheduled over the coming months.

Integrity Blues artwork

Jimmy Eat World Integrity Blues tracklist

You With Me Sure and Certain It Matters Pretty Grids Pass the Baby Get Right You Are Free The End Is Beautiful Through Integrity Blues Pol Roger

Oct 18: Lawrence Granada Theatre, KS

Oct 19: Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO

Oct 22: Phoenix Fear Farm, AZ

Oct 23: Los Angeles Roxy, CA

Oct 24: San Luis Obispo Freemont Theatre, CA

Oct 27: Pomona Glass House, CA

Oct 28: Santa Barbara Arlington Theater, CA

Oct 29: Los Angeles Troubadour, CA

Nov 04: Guildhall Southampton, UK

Nov 05: London Troxy, UK

Nov 07: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Nov 08: Belfast Limelight, UK

Nov 09: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Nov 10: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 12: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Nov 13: Lucerne Schuur, Switzerland

Nov 15: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Nov 16: Munster Skater’s Palace , Germany

Nov 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Nov 19: Bristol O2, UK

Nov 20: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 21: London Kentish Town O2 Forum, UK

Nov 30: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Dec 01: Indianapolis Murat Theatre, IN

Dec 02: Milwaukee Rave, WI

Dec 05: Portland McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, OR

Dec 08: Las Vegas X1075’s Holiday Havoc 2016, NV

Dec 11: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

Mar 25: Sao Paolo Lollapalooza, Brazil

Mar 31: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina

Apr 01: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile

