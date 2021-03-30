Amorphous Androgynous and Peter Hammill release new teaser video

The Amorphous Androgynous have released a teaser video of their recent collaboration with Peter Hammill, We Persuade Ourselves We Are Only Immortal to celebrate the release hitting streaming services from May 21. You can watch the new video clip below.

We Persuade Ourselves We Are Immortal was written with Hammill and also features Paul Weller on piano and guitar, and explores the theme of mortality and immortality. The epic suite took four years to create, and was recorded with over 100 musicians, including a 25-piece string orchestra and 50-piece choir The Chesterfield Philharmonic.

“I wanted this to be a no holds barred massive prog rock celebration that is rarely seen these days," explains AA's Garry Cobain. "But rather than the sound of seven hippies hanging around my french chateau it’s very much a post-modern back to front sonic twist of a vision - very much studio based balancing the best of what we do as sampling collage freakniks colluding with the most liberating musical performances I can inspire - very much moving forward rather than retreading the past!”

The music segues from a 13-minute prog opera opener with Peter Hammill to full on post-modern backwards sampladelic beat splurge Pysch Recap with disembodied vocals, to the finale Symphony On A Theme Of Mortality, which starts as a Vangelis circa Bladerunner soundtrack before lifting off into pure Floyd like female aria rock heaven with screaming guitar by Ray Fenwick (Ian Gillan Band and the Spencer Davis Group), and screaming diva Kendra Frost.

We Persuade Ourselves We Are Immortal is already available on CD and vinyl and a companion piece, an A Monstrous Psychedelic Bubble remix album, featuring remixes and collaborations with the likes of Regal Worm and Cobalt Chapel and many more is also available..

Get We Persuade Ourselves We Are Immortal.