Amon Amarth still on hunt for drummer

Amon Amarth say they haven’t yet decided on a permanent replacement for drummer Fredrik Andersson.

He left the band a year ago and was replaced by former Vomitory and current Cut Up sticksman Tobias Gustafsson for their latest album Jomsviking, which is set for release on March 25 via Sony Music.

And frontman Johan Hegg says while they’ve been happy with Gustafsson’s contribution, the group will wait and see how the situation plays out over the coming months.

Hegg tells Metal Sucks (via Blabbermouth): “Instead of looking for a permanent member and then halfway through the writing process feeling like this is not the right guy for us, we decided to work with Tobias so we could focus on the album and get to looking for a permanent member after that.

“Writing with Tobias was awesome. He’s such a great guy – very positive attitude and a great drummer. So it was really inspirational to work with him.”

Amon Amarth will head out on tour later this month in support of Jomsviking – including an appearance at the Download festival on June 12. And Hegg says they’ll use the run of dates to further assess the situation.

He continues: “This spring and summer, we have a guy that we’re going to work with and after that, we’re going to evaluate whether he wants to stay with us and if we feel that he’s the right guy for the band. We just want to give ourselves time to find the right guy.”

Amon Amarth feature in the latest edition of Metal Hammer magazine, out now in print, online and via TeamRock+.

Mar 22: London Underworld, UK

Mar 23: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Mar 24: Tilburg Hall Of Fame, Netherlands

Mar 25: Berlin Postbahnhof, Germany

Apr 07: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Apr 08: Phoenix The Pressroom, AZ

Apr 09: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Apr 10: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Apr 12: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Apr 13: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX

Apr 15: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Apr 16: New Orleans House Of Blues

Apr 17: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Apr 18: Tampa The Ritz, FL

Apr 20: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Apr 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Apr 22: New York PlayStation theatre, NY

Apr 23: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Apr 25: Rochester Water Street Music Hall, NY

Apr 26: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Apr 28: Quebec Imperial, QC

Apr 29: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Apr 30: Toronto The Danforth, ON

May 01: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

May 02: Detroit St Andrews, MI

May 04: St louis The Pageant, MO

May 05: Chicago The Riviera Theatre, IL

May 06: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS

May 07: Denver The Ogden Theater, CO

May 09: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

May 10: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

May 12: Winnipeg The Garrick, MB

May 13: Saskatoon O’Brian’s Event Centre, SK

May 14: Calgary MacEwan Ballroom, AB

May 16: Vancouver The Commodore, BC

May 17: Seattle Showbox Market, WA

May 18: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

May 20: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

May 21: Los Angeles The Wiltern Theater, CA

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Nymegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 11: Paris Download festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 25: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jul 01: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 02: Leipzig With Full Force, Germany

Jul 15: Pecs Rockmaraton, Hungary

This is the epic tale behind Amon Amarth's new album