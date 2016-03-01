Babymetal return to the cover of Metal Hammer in glorious 3D

On the cusp of releasing their second album and headlining Wembley Arena, we head to Japan with Babymetal to spend 48 hours in the eye of the storm. Resistance is futile.

We were given exclusive access to the band – on and offstage – at their gigantic arena show in Yokohama. We talk to Su-metal, Yuimetal and Moametal about being one of the most controversial bands on the planet and mastermind Kobametal about maintaining the mystery surrounding Babymetal.

We’ve also got a full track-by-track guide to the new album Metal Resistance!

Oh, did we mention it moves?

As Killswitch Engage prepare to release new album Incarnate, we talk to frontman Jesse Leach and dig deep into his psyche to discover where his new inspiration is coming from. From his battles with depression to his “Flanders” childhood to his skinhead punk days, we find out what makes the man we see today and how it’s made him stronger than ever.

Lzzy Hale is a role model to thousands of people all over the world, but still knows how to party. We find out what it’s like living as Lzzy and how she accidentally got her tour bus driver drunk and had sex in a moving car.

As any metalhead will know, Amon Amarth have a long history with Viking mythology, so we sat down with Uncle Johan to listen to his new epic tale. From stories of fighting and killing, it captures Norse lore at its most dangerous and philosophical. Drinking horns at the ready!

We also head back to the 1990s – more specifically New York in the ‘90s – to find out why it was such a melting pot of alternative culture, alternative music and alternative lifestyle. Talking to members of Unsane, Prong, Life Of Agony and more, we re-discover a world that thrived on violence and mayhem.

We’ve also got some kickass interviews with Enslaved, Rotting Christ, Cypher16 and Hacktivist, as well as features on Cacophonous Records and crowdfunding music.

But that’s not all, we’ve got two HUGE posters of Iron Maiden and Bring Me The Horizon and a CD full of best new tracks right now!

And a set of Slipknot stickers with all nine members!

Read Metal Hammer the way you want. Instantly read the articles from issue 281 of Metal Hammer and dive into the back issues right now on TeamRock+. Experience the interactive digital edition for your iPhone and iPad or Android device.

Or head down to the shops to pick up a physical copy with special 3D cover!