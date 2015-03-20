Amon Amarth split with drummer Andersson

Amon Amarth have split with drummer Fredrik Andersson after 17 years, he’s confirmed.

But they won’t discuss the reasons behind the move, which takes place as they write the follow-up to 2013’s Deceiver Of The Gods.

Andersson says: “I am no longer the drummer in Amon Amarth. We have decided to part ways and I wish them all the best in future.

“I will not answer any questions about why or how, simply because it’s private. I want to thank everyone that I’ve met through Amon Amarth. It’s been a long sweet ride – but now it’s time for something new.”

Meanwhile, the drummer will focus on his other band, This Ending, who aim to release an album this year. He adds that he’ll “evaluate any future opportunities.”

Bassist Ted Lundstrom recently said of what will be their 10th album: “Hopefully we can record it after the summer. I hope we can release it early next year, but it depends on so many factors.”

In January the Swedish outfit delivered a show on their UK tour with the help of support act Huntress’ frontwoman Jill Janus, after frontman Johan Hegg suffered voice problems.