Amon Amarth announce details of a graphic novel and board game

Viking metallers Amon Amarth have announced plans to publish a graphic novel based on their album, The Great Heathen Army, which was released in August.

The graphic novel is written by Dan Watters (Lucifer, Arkham City), illustrated by Ario Murti, and features a forward by WWE Hall of Famer Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland.

In addition to this, the band will also release the board game which can be seen in the video for the album’s title track video. Be warned, though, as the following statement may be upsetting for any readers from Jarrow, especially those who were around in the year 794.

“Heathens from shore to shore!” bellow the band via a post on social media. “We are thrilled to announce that we’ve partnered with Z2 to bring you The Great Heathen Army as a full-length graphic novel. It’s a brutal story of war, bloodshed, and glory during the time when the viking raids brought terror to the shores of England. We’ve also produced an accompanying replica of The Great Heathen Army board game that you see in our music video of the album title track. We hope you enjoy it. Skål!”

The graphic novel and game will be available in various collectible formats from June 2023, and can be pre-ordered from z2comics.com.

Meanwhile, the Swedish quintet will see out 2022 with a series of North America dates. Details below.

Amon Amarth: The Great Heathen US tour 2022

Nov 30: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Dec 01: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Dec 02: Toronto History, ON

Dec 03: Laval Place Bell, QC

Dec 05: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Dec 06: Minneapolis Fillmore, MN

Dec 07: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Dec 09: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Dec 10: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Dec 12: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Dec 13: Portland Rosalind Theater, OR

Dec 15: Wheatland Hard Rock Cafe, CA

Dec 16: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 17: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).