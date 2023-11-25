Here's the 10 Amazon deals I'm considering this Black Friday weekend - books, games, t-shirts and more

The holidays are approaching, and what better moment is there to start the Xmas shopping than on Black Friday weekend? There's tonnes of great savings to be had, from vinyl deals to headphones, all waiting to be brought home and stuffed in stockings, placed under the tree, or even gifted to yourself.

Personally, my favourite thing about the gift-giving season is making stockings for loved ones, filling it with a bounty of their favourite knick knacks, from books to little keep sakes. Although I do enjoy shopping, it can sometimes be tricky to know what to buy, so that's why I've compiled this quick easy guide on the best music gift deals on Amazon this Black Friday weekend.

From great books to calendars, here's everything I've spotted that I'm sure you'll love too. And for more offers, check out our Black Friday music deals list which still has many live deals.

Into the Void: Geezer Butler: Was £25 , now £13.48

This new autobiography by Black Sabbath's bassist Geezer Butler is currently the third most gifted heavy metal item on Amazon. Journey into the void and learn all about the legendary bass player's childhood in Birmingham, to his almost-early career as an accountant to his trip into the world of metal. Grab it now with a whopping 46% off!

The Beatles Desk Calendar 2024: Was £8.30 , now £6.32

Attention Beatles fans! This nifty little desk calendar is ready to take home with 24% off. Featuring stunning photographs of the history-making musical foursome, keep on-track with your to-do list and important dates with a little help from your favourite band.

Top of The Pops Party Game: Was £22.99 , now £15.98

Wave goodbye to the feud-making Monopoly, and say hello to this no. 1 family party game based off of the iconic music show Top Of The Pops - its ready and waiting to make your Xmas this year a fun one, perfect for adults and teens alike. Kick off the party with its quick-fire round of song-naming and kazoo-playing before diving into the main board game. It's oodles of fun!

David Bowie - Stacks T-Shirt: Was £21.99 , now £17.59

Take home this smart sepia Bowie tee and save yourself a good wad of ch-ch-change. A perfect stocking filler for any Bowie-loving kook.

David Bowie Plectrum pack: Was £6.99 , now £5.94

As a teen, I used to wear Bowie plectrums on necklaces. I know, I was cool. Do one better and use them the proper way, or gift them to someone special. Featuring a variety of legendary Bowie albums and logos.

This Woman's Work: Essays on Music: £9.99 , now £7.88

Edited by Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon and writer Sinéad Gleeson, This Woman's Work is a thought-provoking collection of essays from a list of musical contributors (Anne Enright, Fatima Bhutto, Jenn Pelly, Rachel Kushner and more), that seeks to "confront the male dominance and sexism that have been hard-coded in the canons of music, literature, and film". A must read, now available with 21% off.

Hitster: The Music Party Game: £22.99 , now £18.99

Play as a pair, or with up to ten people, and bring the party to your Xmas with this hit-packed musical game. Ideal for music nerds who want to show off their knowledge and skills in naming release years, artists, and titles.

55 Years of Fleetwood Mac book: Was £21 , now £13.96

This illustrated publication sees music writer and journalist Pete Chrisp reveal the true story behind one of the biggest bands in music history: Fleetwood Mac. Through stunning photographs and text, take a look at their 55-year long career, from their countless hits to dramatic fights and more.

Punkzines: Was £16.99 , now £10.85

A deep-dive into the punk explosion of the late 1970s, featuring interviews with leading figures from the scene, including fanzine editors, bands, DJs, promoters and journalists.