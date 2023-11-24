AC/DC, Pearl Jam and Iron Maiden: 10 brilliant but oft-overlooked albums you can save on with Amazon's Black Friday deals

Even in the age of streaming and instant access to just about every record, single, B-side and rarity you could ever possibly hope to listen to, nothing beats the sheer, visceral satisfaction of a good vinyl collection.

Whether you're a budding collector, ardent afficionado or just looking to find a canny deal, we've got you covered with this round-up of some of the finest records - and best deals, naturally - available on Amazon on Black Friday. While these deals are all based at Amazon UK, fret not if you're in the US - we've got you covered with our pick of the Black Friday vinyl deals. Happy shopping - and don't forget to take a look at all our other favourite discounts on our Black Friday music deals page.

Jimi Hendrix Experience: LA Forum: £26.49 , £19.58

While Jimi Hendrix's cemented his reputation as a guitar icon and revolutionary force in 60s rock, it's still no comparison to the sheer anarchic force he could bring to bear live. Jimi Hendrix Experience: Los Angeles Forum - April 26 1969 captures the genius on his final US tour, a chaotic force of nature with wailing walls of guitar that could fall apart at any moment but somehow coalesce into an unmistakable sense of defiance and pure raw power. With almost £10 off the original price, you won't want to miss this.

The Cult: Electric: Was £22.99 , now £19.59

Ian Astbury's mob might be revisiting their goth roots by resurrecting Death Cult, but there's no substitution for the pomp and enormity they achieved as The Cult. Electric might not be as essential as its predecessor Love, but is still a stellar representation of just how much Astbury's dials had moved from his goth days, melding the duckwalk riffing of AC/DC to the blues rock strut of Bad Company, all hip-shaking grooves and promises of great nights on the boards. It might not have the massive price cuts you'll find elsewhere on Black Friday, but nabbing this record for less than £20 - and getting all the feelgood vibes it offers - make it a must.

Life Of Agony: Ugly: Was £25.82 , now £20.30

With their 1993 debut River Runs Red, New Yorkers Life Of Agony earned massive acclaim for their ambitious mixture of alternative metal, hardcore and goth underpinnings with a misanthropic centre.1995's Ugly took that mix even further, the chunky riffs and stirring sing-alongs of Seasons and Lost At 22 making them mainstays of the band's set, while a terrific cover of Don't You (Forget About Me) showed the band could even subsume cinematic pop into their framework without losing their identity. At a little over £20, this is a steal.

Ozzy Osbourne: Patient Number 9: £31.99 , now £27.19

Drafting in a host of guest artists - including Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi and Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9 was a roaring triumph for Ozzy Osbourne. While the Prince Of Darkness has since alluded to once again teaming up with producer Andrew Watt for a follow-up, Patient... remains a must-have for any Ozzy fans, the Amazon exclusive Red & Black Marble vinyl adding an extra lure for collectors who want more kaleidoscopic diversity in their collection.

Alice in Chains: Facelift: Was £26.49 , now £22.52

The first grunge record to go Gold, Alice In Chains' debut bridges the flashy showmanship of 80s rock with the more serious tone the genre took in the 90s. With a 15% reduction from Amazon, you can bag yourself a copy for less than half what a ticket to see the band live would cost these days.

Pearl Jam: Vs Edition: Was £23.96 , now £21.60

Anyone who tells you Ten is indisputably Pearl Jam's best album clearly hasn't heard Vs. Their second record leaned harder into their punk influences while embracing elements of folk and funk, resulting in a sense of energising, liberating creative freedom the band have carried forward ever since. It might not be a massive saving, but the shaved 10% should certainly entice you towards buying the special remastered Vs. edition.

Iron Maiden: Somewhere In Time: £24.48 , now £20.14

Iron Maiden have spent much of 2023 celebrating 1986's Somewhere In Time as part of their massive Future Past tour. Amazon are now just shy of 20% off [18, if you must know] the record, meaning you can revisit the glories of that tour with your own copy.

Soundgarden: Down On The Upside: £31.98 , £26.91

With the massive success of 1991's Badmotorfinger and 1994's Superunknown, it can be easy to overlook Soundgarden's final record before their original split. But Down On The Upside maintains much of the off-kilter genius the band had exhibited throughout their careers, chucking out some late-stage hits (Blow Up The Outside World, Burden In My Hand) alongside brilliant underrated tracks like Applebite, Dusty and Never The Machine Forever. At a little under £27, how could you resist?

Slipknot: The End, So Far: Was £28.76 , now £25.10

Although divisive, Slipknot's The End, So Far is testament to just how creative and ambitious the nine-piece remain almost 25 years on from their groundbreaking debut. Black Friday savings have this priced at just over £25 - something that should sorely tempt you to check it out all over again.