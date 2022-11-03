Amazon cut the price of Marshall’s Acton II speaker in this early Black Friday deal

We’re big fans of Marshall here at Louder and we’ve spotted a neat early Black Friday deal on their Acton II speaker right now on both sides of the Atlantic.

US retailer Best Buy has reduced the price of this little powerhouse from $279.99 to $225.99 (opens in new tab), giving customers a saving of $54. And in the UK, Very has slashed the cost of the speaker from £239.99 to £219 (opens in new tab), meaning you would be £20.99 better off.

So, why should you be excited about these Marshall deals? Well, the Acton II is not only one of the best Marshall speakers you can get, it's one of the most highly rated products in the 'affordable Bluetooth speakers' category. Indeed, on the Best Buy website it gets a score of 4.7 out of five based on more than 250 customer reviews.

Looking every bit like one of Marshall's iconic guitar amps (only smaller), the Acton II offers the kind of audio quality that we've come to expect from this legendary brand. With three dedicated class D amplifiers powering its dual tweeters and subwoofer, it delivers up to 60 watts of room-filling stereo sound.

While this speaker doesn't take battery power, meaning it's for indoor use only, its robust Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and 30-metre range will enable you to stream music from your smartphone or tablet, no matter where you are in the house. Prefer analogue listening? With a 3.5mm input on-board, hooking up your kit the old-fashioned way is as simple as it comes. And you can even tweak the sound to your own taste, thanks to bass and treble controls on the top of the unit.

With the Marshall Acton II available in black, white or brown, it's sure to fit in with your home furnishings. And whether you use it for parties, practising your air guitar or soundtracking your daily chores, you can guarantee that this speaker will be up to the task.

