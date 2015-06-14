Alter Bridge eye Download 2017 headline slot

Mark Tremonti says Alter Bridge are being lined up to headline Download 2017.

The guitarist is at Donington with his Tremonti solo project and played on the Main Stage today (June 14). And he repeated his plan for Alter Bridge to issue the follow-up to 2013’s Fortress next year and that he hopes to headline Download in two years’ time.

Tremonti tells TeamRock Radio: “I just talked to our agent and he said he’s going to try and have Alter Bridge headline next time, in 2017, which would be amazing. Headlining Download… I could walk away from that one and retire.

“We’ll come out with a record next year and I’ll still be touring Tremonti as well. I don’t think we’ll have the Alter Bridge record ready to do Download next year.”

Tremonti released second album Cauterize this month and is on the road without bassist Wolfgang Van Halen who has live commitments with Van Halen.

Jun 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, Glasgow

Jun 17: Amsterdam Melkweg The Max, Netherlands

Jun 18: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jun 19: Paris Le Divan Du Monde, France

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop, Belgium