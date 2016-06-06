Alter Bridge sign deal with Napalm Records

Alter Bridge have signed with Napalm Records ahead of the release of their fifth album.

Mark Tremonti, Scott Phillips, Myles Kennedy and Brian Marshall will be represented by Napalm worldwide outside of North America.

The follow-up to 2013’s Fortress is expected to be released later this year.

Frontman Kennedy says: “We are pleased to announce we will be joining forces with Napalm Records as we embark on the next phase of our journey. We are very excited to see what the future brings and look forward to reconnecting with our fans in 2016.”

Thomas Caser, CEO of Napalm Records, adds: “This is a ground-breaking signing for our label. To work with one of the best and biggest rock acts of our times marks a new time-bill for us. We will go above and beyond to make the upcoming album the huge success it deserves.”

Alter Bridge's Tremonti says album 'well under way'

Jul 09: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater NY

Jul 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 12: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 13: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 16: Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 17: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 19: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 20: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 22: Hartford Dodge Music Center, CT

Jul 23: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 24: Darien Center Lake Theme Park Resort, NY

Jul 26: Clarston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 27: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 29: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 30: Wantagh Nikon Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 04: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 06: Bangor Waterfront Concerts, ME

Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 13: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 15: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 19: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 21: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA