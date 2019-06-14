Alter Bridge announce new album Walk The Sky - and reveal 2019 tour dates

Alter Bridge have announced that they’ll release their sixth studio album later this year.
It’s titled Walk The Sky and it’s set to arrive on October 18 through Napalm Records.
The follow-up to 2016’s The Last Hero was recorded differently from the band’s previous material, with vocalist Myles Kennedy and guitarist Mark Tremonti entering the studio with complete song ideas. These were then moulded into shape by the duo along with bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips.
On previous albums Kennedy and Tremonti would combine ideas and riffs with producer Michael ‘Elvis’ Baskette to form some of the band’s most best-loved tracks.
Along with today’s album news, Alter Bridge have also revealed a UK and European tour, which will take place throughout November and December.
They’ll be joined in the UK by Shinedown and Sevendust, while Shinedown and Raven Age will hook up with Alter Bridge for the shows across mainland Europe.
Tremonti says: "We are honoured to be returning to the UK with our friends in Shinedown and Sevendust this winter. See you all very soon, we couldn’t be happier with the lineup and can’t wait to share our new tunes with you!”
Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on June 21.
Alter Bridge: Walk The Sky
1. One Life
2. Wouldn’t You Rather
3. In The Deep
4. Godspeed
5. Native Son
6. Take The Crown
7. Indoctrination
8. The Bitter End
9. Pay No Mind
10. Forever Falling
11. Clear Horizon
12. Walking On The Sky
13. Tear Us Apart
14. Dying Light
Alter Bridge 2019 UK and European tour
Nov 12: Copenhagen KB Hall , Denmark
Nov 14: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland
Nov 16: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 19: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 22: Leipzig Hause Auensee, Germany
Nov 23: Warsaw Hala Kolo, Poland
Nov 26: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Nov 27: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 29: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Dec 01: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Dec 02: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Dec 04: Barcelona St. Jordi Club, Spain
Dec 06: Lisbon Sala Tejo, Portugal
Dec 07: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain
Dec 09: Paris Olympia, France
Dec 10: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Dec 12: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium
Dec 14: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 15: Manchester Arena, UK
Dec 17: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Dec 18: Birmingham Arena, UK
Dec 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK