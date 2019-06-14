Alter Bridge announce new album Walk The Sky - and reveal 2019 tour dates

Alter Bridge have announced that they’ll release their sixth studio album later this year.

It’s titled Walk The Sky and it’s set to arrive on October 18 through Napalm Records.

The follow-up to 2016’s The Last Hero was recorded differently from the band’s previous material, with vocalist Myles Kennedy and guitarist Mark Tremonti entering the studio with complete song ideas. These were then moulded into shape by the duo along with bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips.

On previous albums Kennedy and Tremonti would combine ideas and riffs with producer Michael ‘Elvis’ Baskette to form some of the band’s most best-loved tracks.

Along with today’s album news, Alter Bridge have also revealed a UK and European tour, which will take place throughout November and December.

They’ll be joined in the UK by Shinedown and Sevendust, while Shinedown and Raven Age will hook up with Alter Bridge for the shows across mainland Europe.

Tremonti says: "We are honoured to be returning to the UK with our friends in Shinedown and Sevendust this winter. See you all very soon, we couldn’t be happier with the lineup and can’t wait to share our new tunes with you!”

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on June 21.

Alter Bridge: Walk The Sky

1. One Life

2. Wouldn’t You Rather

3. In The Deep

4. Godspeed

5. Native Son

6. Take The Crown

7. Indoctrination

8. The Bitter End

9. Pay No Mind

10. Forever Falling

11. Clear Horizon

12. Walking On The Sky

13. Tear Us Apart

14. Dying Light

Alter Bridge 2019 UK and European tour

Nov 12: Copenhagen KB Hall , Denmark

Nov 14: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland

Nov 16: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 19: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 22: Leipzig Hause Auensee, Germany

Nov 23: Warsaw Hala Kolo, Poland

Nov 26: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Nov 27: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 29: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Dec 01: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Dec 02: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Dec 04: Barcelona St. Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 06: Lisbon Sala Tejo, Portugal

Dec 07: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

Dec 09: Paris Olympia, France

Dec 10: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Dec 12: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium

Dec 14: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 15: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 17: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Arena, UK

Dec 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK