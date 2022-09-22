Also Eden announce Scottish and English live dates with Comedy Of Errors

Melodic UK prog rockers Also Eden have announced a short run of live dates in March 2023 with Scottish proggers Comedy Of Errors. The bands will play four UK dates and ome in Scotland on the short run.

"Also Eden have played a few one-off dates since reforming and have had a tremendous response from the audiences, so it’s a real thrill to be back on the road, especially partnering with a band as superb as Comedy of Errors," says Also Eden vocalist Huw-Lloyd Jones, who returned to the band in 2020. "There’s a stylistic synergy between the bands which promises an amazing evening of live music."

Also Eden are currently working on their upcoming album Open Skies, and the band will showcase new music from the album in the dates, along material from their first two albums, About Time and It’s Kind Of You To Ask.

Comedy Of Errors will release their new album, Time Machine, on September 23.

Also Eden/Comedy Of Errors tour dates:

Mar 16: London Hope And Anchor

Mar 17: Bristol Zed Alley

Mar 18: Abingdon The Northcourt

Mar 19: Southampton The 1865

Mar 27: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Also Eden will then team up with Long Earth at Bannermans in Edinburgh on Sunday, 28.

