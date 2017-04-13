All That Remains release lyric video for Louder

All That Remains are premiering their new lyric video for Louder exclusively with Metal Hammer. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album Madness, which will be released April 28 via Eleven Seven Music.

“Louder is about not backing down or self censoring because people yell about what you think or believe,” vocalist Phil Labonte tells Metal Hammer. “There will always be people who want to shut you down or say you can’t and that’s when you have to stand firm.”

Madness will be All That Remains’ eighth studio album, and the first to feature new bassist Aaron Patrick.

“There isn’t really an overall theme of this record any more than there was for any other All That Remains disc,” Phil says. “Lyrically it’s all small parts of my life I put together and laid down. They’re all small parts of me.”

Madness is available to pre-order now from iTunes.

All That Remains are touring North America at the following dates:

Apr 15: Brufest – Phoenix, AZ

Apr 21: Las Rageous – Las Vegas, NV

Apr 29: Welcome To Rockville – Jacksonville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Rock Festival – Fort Meyers, FL

May 02: The Masquerade, Hell – Atlanta, GA

May 03: Canal Club – Richmond, VA

May 05: Carolina Rebellion – Forest City, NC

May 07: The Fillmore – Silver Spring s , MD (w/Korn)

May 08: Mr. Smalls – Millvale, PA

May 09: Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

May 11: The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

May 12: Q and Z Expo Center – Ringle, WI

May 13: The Forge – Joliet, IL (w/ Motionless In White)

May 14: Uptown Theatre – Kansas City, MO (w/Korn)

May 16: State Farm Arena – Hidalgo, TX (w/Five Finger Death Punch)

May 17: Concrete Street Amphitheater – Corpus Christi, TX (w/ Five Finger Death Punch)

May 19: The Varsity Theatre – Baton Rouge, LA

May 20: Soul Kitchen – Mobile, AL

May 21: The Concourse At The International – Knoxville, TN

May 23: Baltimore Sound Stage – Baltimore, MD

May 24: Chameleon Club – Lancaster, PA

May 25: The Emporium – Patchogue, NY

Jun 11: St Joseph County Fair – South Bend, IN

Jun 16: Loudwire Live – Flint, MI

Jun 22: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton Beach, NH (w/ Killswitch Engage)

Jun 23: Rockfest – Montebello, Canada

Jun 24: Mountain Park – Holyoke, MA (w/ Killswitch Engage)

Jul 14: Ink In The Clink – Mansfield, OH

Jul 23: Rise Above Fest – Bangor, ME

Aug 20: Moonstock Festival – Carterville, IL

