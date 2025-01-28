In news that will delight Alice Cooper fans living in Scotland and Wales, the shock rock pioneer has announced a pair of UK headline shows in Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Cooper will perform at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on July 22 before heading 391 miles up the M6 motorway to play at Edinburgh Playhouse the following night. The two shows are in addition to Cooper's already-announced co-headline show with Judas Priest at London's O2 Arena on July 25.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale at 10am this Friday (January 31).

Cooper's band for this summer's European dates will feature regular cohorts Ryan Roxie (guitar), Chuck Garric (bass), Tommy Henrikson (guitar), Glen Sobel (drums) and Nita Strauss (guitar), who all worked on 2023's live-in-the-studio album Road.

“For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs," says Cooper. "I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so."

Strauss is sitting out Cooper's upcoming US shows due to a scheduling conflict, and was initially replaced by Orianthi, who, in turn, was forced out after injuring her knee, and was replaced by former Guns N' Roses man Gilby Clarke. At the time of writing, Clarke is still in the band.

Jan 31: Augusta The Bell Auditorium, GA

Feb 01: Cherokee Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort, NC

Feb 02: Greensboro Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, NC

Feb 04: Mobile Saenger Theatre Mobile, AL

Feb 06: Orlando Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL

Feb 07: Ft Myers Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

Feb 08: Clearwater The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park, FL

Feb 11: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Feb 13-17: Miami Rock Legends Cruise, FL



May 09: Columbus Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025, OH

May 18: Ocean City Boardwalk Rock 2025, MD

Jul 05: Hannover Stadium, Germany *

Jul 08: Bologna Sequoie Music Park, Italy

Jul 11: Athens Rockwave Festival 2025, Greece

Jul 13: Mogilovo Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley, Bulgaria

Jul 19: Spalt Strandbad Enderndorf, Germany

Jul 22: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 23: Edinburgh Playhouse, UK

Jul 25: London The O2, UK ∞

Jul 26: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jul 28: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jul 30: Schaffhausen Stars in Town 2025, Switzerland

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

* with Scorpions and Judas Priest

∞ co-headline show with Judas Priest

Tickets for already-announced shows are on sale now.