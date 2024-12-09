Judas Priest announce mega London show with support from Alice Cooper

Judas Priest have added a London date to their summer 2025 European tour.

The Metal Gods will play their biggest-ever show in the UK capital on July 25 at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena. As if that weren’t massive enough, support will come from shock rock pioneer Alice Cooper.

Presale tickets will be available from December 12 at 10am local time via Live Nation, with general sale starting the day after at 10am.

The Birmingham metal legends have also announced a date at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre for July 23, where support will come from Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons. Tickets for that show will also go on Live Nation presale on December 12 at 10am, then onto general sale on December 13 at 10am.

The two UK shows have been added to the end of Judas Priest’s previously announced mainland European tour. See dates below.

The band announced the run of continental shows last month, and revealed they’ll not only honour material from their new album Invincible Shield, but also celebrate the 35th anniversary of classic record Painkiller. On social media, they promised a “rare” and “unique” set featuring “beloved classics” from their 1990 album.

Judas Priest released Invincible Shield back in the spring and it received rave reviews. Metal Hammer’s Rich Hobson said it “may well be the most defiantly, unrelentingly triumphant record of their career” and awarded it a near-perfect 4.5 stars. It was also the highest-charting album of their career in the UK, reaching number two.

In September, singer Rob Halford said that Invincible Shield will not be Judas Priest’s final album. “I think that it’s inevitable there will be something else. When it will happen, I have no idea,” he told Audio Ink Radio.

The vocalist added: “This band thrives on the metal that we make, the time that we spend with each other, ’cause there's a lot of love in this band for each other.”

Jun 14: Oslo Tjuvholmen Arena, Norway

Jun 17: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Jun 18: Hessentag Festival, Frankfurt, Germany

Jun 25: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jun 27: Lisbon Evil Live Fest, Portugal

Jun 29: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 01: Ferrara Summer Festival, Italy

Jul 03: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 05: Hannover Niedersachsenstadion, Germany (supporting Scorpions)

Jul 07: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Jul 10: Rattvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jul 13: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jul 15: Carcassonne Festival De Carcassone, France

Jul 17: Sion Sous Les Etoiles, Switzerland

Jul 19: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jul 20: Oberhausen Rudolf-Weber-Arena, Germany

Jul 23: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK

Jul 25: London O2 Arena, UK