Alan Reed & The Daughters Of Expediency release live video of Kingdom Of The Blind

Alan Reed & The Daughters Of Expediency have released a live clip of the song Kingdom Of The Blind. The track was recorded last year at the legendary Boerderij in Zoetermeer. It's taken from a forthcoming live concert release, Once Upon A Time In The Netherlands which is due in the autumn.

Reed and his band will appear at this year's Trinity 4 charity show at leamington on May 11. They appear alongside Mostly Autumn, Godsticks, IO Earth, Joe Payne, C:Live Collective, and Oliver Wakeman. This will be the band's final appearance until after the release of Alan Reed's third solo album, Grey Sky Thinking, which will be released in October. Reed will be performing several tracks from the new album at the festival.

"It's such an honour to be asked to play at Trinity, especially as part of such an exciting line-up," Reed tells Prog. "The band's cooking on all cylinders and it's the perfect opportunity to introduce some new material. I can't wait for people to hear the finished versions, but at least this way they'll get a sense of what I've been up to!''