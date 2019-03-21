Alan Parsons shares video for his new track I Can’t Get There From Here

Alan Parsons has released a video for his new track I Can’t Get There From Here.

It’s the latest song taken from his upcoming studio album The Secret, which will launch on April 26 via Frontiers Music srl. Parson’s previously revealed Miracle from the record featuring Jason Mraz.

I Can’t Get There From Here includes guest vocals from Jared Mahone and is on the soundtrack to the coming of age film 5-25-77, which was written and directed by Patrick Read Johnson.

The promo features footage from the film which stars John Francis Daley, Colleen Camp and Austin Pendleton. Check it out below.

The Secret is said to be a return to Parsons’ pop rock sound with “symphonic and progressive rock interludes,” with the album title a nod to Parsons’ interest in magic.

He says: “Magic has always been a passion of mine, I am a member of The Magic Castle in Los Angeles. I've also worked with the Japanese magic company Tenyo, writing instruction books and catalogs for their tricks.

“I dabble with magic myself in my free time, so an album with magical influences was a natural progression.”

The Secret will be the first Alan Parsons album since 2004's A Valid Path, which saw him work with David Gilmour and The Crystal Method. Parsons also has history with new label Frontiers, having released 2010's Eye 2 Eye - Live In Madrid album with them.

Alan Parsons: The Secret

1. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

2. Miracle

3. As Lights Fall

4. One Note Symphony

5. Sometimes

6. Soirée Fantastique

7. Fly To Me

8. Requiem

9. Years Of Glory

10. The Limelight Fades Away

11. I Can’t Get There From Here