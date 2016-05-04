Alan Parsons to release Colombia live album

Alan Parsons will release his Live In Colombia album on May 27.

The Alan Parsons Symphonic Project performed with Medellin’s Philharmonic Orchestra at Medellin’s Parque Pies Descalzos in Colombia on August 31, 2013. It will be made available on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD digipak, vinyl and on digital formats.

The album comes 40 years since the release of the Alan Parsons Project’s debut album Tales Of Mystery And Imagination in 1976. The 11-time Grammy nominated musician first gained recognition as a budding producer at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios, contributing to Pink Floyd’s iconic 1974 work The Dark Side Of The Moon.

Parsons previously told TeamRock: “I just chose the right time to apply for the job, as the manager wanted to fire two people. I started and two people got fired, so I was little bit unpopular for the first little while, until people got to know me, because they were enormously popular guys.

“One of them was John Smith, who did all the assistant engineering on the White Album.”

The Alan Parsons Live Project will play at Sheboygan’s Stefanie H. Weill Center in Wisconsin on May 6 and Saint Charle’s Arcada Theatre in Illinois on May 7. They’ll then perform at Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheater in Peachetree Town, Georgia on June 4.

The Alan Parsons Symphonic Project Live In Colombia tracklist

I Robot Damned If I Do Don’t Answer Me Breakdown The Raven Time I Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You La Sagrada Familia The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Part One) Snake Eyes The Ace Of Swords Nothing Left To Lose The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Part Two) What Goes Up Luciferama Silence And I Prime Time Sirius Eye In The Sky Old And Wise Games People Play

May 06: Sheboygan Stefanie H. Weill Center, WI

May 07: Saint Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Jun 04: Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheater, GA