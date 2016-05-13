Alan Parsons releases Don’t Answer Me video

Alan Parsons has released a video for his track Don’t Answer Me.

It features on the Alan Parsons Symphonic Project album Live In Colombia, which is set for launch on May 27 via earMusic.

The outfit performed with Medellin’s Philharmonic Orchestra at the Parque Pies Descalzos, Colombia, on August 31, 2013. It’ll launch on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD digipak, vinyl and on digital formats.

The recording is said to combine the talents of Parsons’ “amazing band with the lush sound of a 70-piece symphony orchestra, creating a very special show with unmatched quality.”

The live lineup consists of Alan Parsons, PJ Olsson, Alastair Greene, Guy Erez, Danny Thompson, Tom Brooks, Todd Cooper along with conductor Alejandro Posada.

The Alan Parsons Symphonic Project Live In Colombia tracklist