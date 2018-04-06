Aisles share studio video for their track Still Alive

Aisles have released a studio video showing them performing their track Still Alive.

The song originally appeared on the Chilean prog outfit’s most recent album Hawaii.

The footage was captured during their Estudio Del Sur sessions and follows a video for their 2005 track Clouds Motion which arrived in December.

The band tell Prog: “Still Alive is one of the most representative songs, and maybe the saddest, on our latest album Hawaii.

"Capturing that feeling of hopelessness was a challenge both for the band and for the director of the video, Bernardo Quesney."

They add: “Sonically, it is different from the album version because it is much less processed. What you hear is Aisles organic live sound, just like you would hear it at one of our concerts. Even the tempo of the song changed as a result of that search.”

Hawaii is available to purchase through Amazon.