Aisles release new single Fast – watch their cyberpunk video here!

Chilean prog band Aisles release their first new song in five years on June 4 via Presagio Records. Fast will be available on all digital platforms and is also one of the tracks available on Prog 120's cover CD – out now!

Fast is taken from their upcoming studio album, Beyond Drama, which will be released later in 2021, and takes influence from Muse and Foo Fighters. Says songwriter and guitarist Germán Vergara, “The song and the lyrics are inspired not only by my personal life, with a very hard break-up, and the departure of Sebastián, my brother, from the band, but also in the global social crisis that has this end-of- a-cycle feeling. Fast is about following a purpose with all the energy you have left."

The track was recorded at Estudio del Sur, produced by Angelo Marini and Germán Vergara, and mastered by engineer Randy Merrill (Muse, Paul McCartney, Beck). It also shows off their new vocalist Israel Gil. Says Vergara, "Israel brought the power Fast needed because he has a wide vocal range and his performance was superb."

The video was developed by Lucy Animation Studio, from Colombia, and the script was written by Chilean novelist Francisco Ortega and guitarist Germán Vergara. “I've been watching anime like Ghost In The Shell, Devilman Crybaby, and Akira, and they are all set in an apocalyptic context. I found that there were many similarities between the fiction of these stories and the reality that Chile and the world are experiencing, and we wanted to convey this analogy with a video with a cyberpunk aesthetic."

Aisles' forthcoming album builds on 2016's Hawaii and opens up a more powerful sound that's been influenced by Porcupine Tree, Rush and Animals As Leaders. More details are to be announced.