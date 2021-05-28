King Crimson grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

King Crimson grace the front cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now.

In 1971 King Crimson stood staring into the abyss. After the line-up that had recorded the ‘Lizard’ album had imploded the band all but finished. Against all odds Robert Fripp managed to resurrect the band for the Islands album, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. In the cover story for the new issue of Prog writer and Crimson biographer Sid Smith explores this oft-overlooked era of the prog legends. It makes for fascinating reading.

Also in Prog 120...

Jethro Tull - Ian Anderson tells us the story of the band’s 1980 album, A

It Bites - the group discuss their reunion reissues and what the future may hold

Steve Davis & Kavus Torabi - prog’s odd couple discuss their brand new book, Medical Grade Music

VOLA - the Swedish/Danish quartet explore new ground with their third release, Witness

Nik Turner & Youth - warriors of time and space collide in another fascinating collaboration

Nad Sylvan - the Steve Hackett singer is inspired by poet WB Yeats on his latest solo effort

Field Music - the Brewis Brothers let Prog in the trade secrets behind Flat White Moon

Kayak - the Dutch prog rockers fight back against adversity with their 18th album

Crack The Sky - meet the best US prog rock band you might not have heard of!

Tame Impala - Kevin Murphy tells us the story of the band’s debut, InnerSpeaker

A.A. Williams - the post-rocker shares the journey behind her intimate lockdown recordings

Strawbs - singer and guitarist Dave Cousins lifts the lid on Strawbs’ latest album, Settlement

Penny Rimbaud - the drummer from Crass in Prog? The links are closer than you'd think!

Kitten Pyramid - Scott Milligan of quirky proggers Kitten Pyramid exist in a prog world full of Van der Graaf Generator, Nick Drake and, er, Kanye West?

Plus album reviews Marillion, The Aristocrats, Jean-Michel Jarre, Rennaissance, Focus, Silver Lake By Esa Holopainen, The Mars Volta, Can, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Dennis DeYoung, White Moth Black Butterfly, Gleb Kolyadin, Airbag, Arthur Brown’s Kingdom Come, Darryl Way, Matt Berry, Kansas, Amorphis, Sylvan, Rick Armstrong, Geoff Tate’s Sweet Oblivion and more…

And music from VOLA, Per Wiberg, Aisles, Laura Meade, Donner, Mythopoeic Mind and more on the free CD.

Here's our guide on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog while we're still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

* Prog is still on sale in the UK in most supermarkets and newsagents, even during current Covid-related restrictions, so you should have options on the high street. You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct and also Burning Shed. MFM is still holding more stock than usual. Use the drop down menu to select issue number.

Use the dropdown menu highlighted in the image below to choose your issue. It should default to the current issue on sale but can be used to buy older issues too.