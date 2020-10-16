Listen to Aisles cover Rush's Red Sector A

Chilean prog rock sextet Aisles have released a video of their cover of Rush's Red Sector A. You can watch their video of the song, originally on the Canadian prog rockers 1984 album Grace Under Pressure in full below.

"We chose this song because we thought that our current global situation, involving the pandemic, violence and intolerance between different world views, is reflected perfectly on the apocalyptic sensation of Red Sector A," the band say. "Also, it's a brilliant song from an under appreciated era of Rush, the mid and late 80s."

Aisles recently announced that Israel Gil was the band's brand new singer. He replaces Sebastián Vergara, brother of guitarist and founder German Vergara, who had been singer with the band since 2002.

25-year old Gil is currently studying Music Theory at the Conservatory of Music of the Catholic University of Chile. He's been studying music since he was 16-years old.