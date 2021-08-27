Aisles release eye-catching video for new single Megalomania

Chilean prog rockers Aisles have released a thought-provoking video for their brand new single Megalomania, which is out now through the band's own Presagio Records label.

The new single is taken from Aisles upcoming studio album, Beyond Drama, which will be released in 2022. You can watch the video in full below.

“The clip is about a polyamorous relationship that comes to an end," explains Aisles guitarist Germán Vergara. "The characters deal with this break-up in a compulsive way, trying to fill the void in multiple sexual relationships with other people. The video also is about intolerance with other ways of life, violence against sexual minorities and alternative views of life. It's a story of true love with an unhappy ending."

Aisles are currently working on their fifth studio album. The new album moves away from the sonic experiences and concept of the band's previous album Hawaii, to open up a more direct and powerful sound. “We have done a very exhaustive job: we put pressure on ourselves to change our paradigm,” adds Vergara.

Aisles have previously released videos for Fast and Disobedience.