Aisles stream brand new single Disobedience

Chilean prog sextet Aisles have released a video for their brand new single, Disobedience, which is out now through the band's own Presagio Records label.

Diobedience is taken from Aisles upcoming studio album, Beyond Drama, which will be released later in 2021,

The new song sees the band drawing influence from the math prog of bands like Animals As Leaders and the rhythmic expressions of hip hop, as well as elements of pop and the fusion style of Allan Holdsworth and Richard Spaven.

"We have broken the scheme of our own music: this song is more direct, more powerful and more contagious," explains Ales guitarist Germán Vergara.

Drummer Felipe Candia adds: "this song is marked by a rebellious energy, with a hint of something that is coming, but with an uncertain ending."

Lyrically, the single is inspired by disobedience as a positive act of seeking identity: “obedience to yourself, or disobedience to others, is necessary for life. There is also a sense of overcoming guilt, restarting and forgiving yourself," concludes Candia.



Disobedience was recorded at Estudio del Sur, produced by Angelo Marini and Germán Vergara, mixed by Pepe Lastarria (Kuervos del Sur, Nunca Seremos Dichosos) and mastered by American engineer Randy Merrill (Muse, Paul McCartney, Beck).

Aisles have previously released a video for Fast.