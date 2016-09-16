Airbourne in video for new track Rivalry

Airbourne have released a video for their track Rivalry.
It’s the second song to be released from the Australian rock group’s upcoming fourth album Breakin’ Outta Hell, following the title track.
Breakin’ Outta Hell is released on September 23 via Spinefarm Records.
Created by the Dark Fable Media company, the video for Rivalry shows the band performing live in the UK and Ireland and the track is inspired by sporting clashes and the “corporate forces” that have led to a number of small live music venues closing.
Frontman Joel O’Keeffe says: “The lyric probably came from us watching Football Factory or The Firm, one of those kind of films and I think at the time there was a big grand prix race on, lots of intense rivalries being reported in the media.
“Plus, as with other songs we’ve done, there’s an aspect here of rock‘n’roll taking a stand against those corporate forces that seek to restrict our freedoms, that try to shut down the little live venues, leaving bands with nowhere to really hone their craft.”
Airbourne have a number of tour dates to come in 2016 in support of Breakin’ Outta Hell, the follow-up to 2013’s Black Dog Barking.
Airbourne Breakin’ Outta Hell tracklist
- Breakin’ Outta Hell
- Rivalry
- Get Back Up
- It’s Never Too Loud For Me
- Thin The Blood
- I’m Going To Hell For This
- Down On You
- Never Been Rocked Like This
- When I Drink I Go Crazy
- Do Me Like You Do Yourself
- It’s All For Rock N’ Roll
Airbourne tour dates 2016
Sep 16: Seattle Tractor Tavern, WA
Sep 17: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada
Sep 20: Victoria Sugar Nightclub, Canada
Sep 23: Kamloops CJ’s Nightclub, Canada
Sep 24: Edmonton Union Hall, Canada
Sep 25: Saskatoon Event Centre, Canada
Sep 28: Winnipeg Pyramid Cabaret, Canada
Sep 29: Minneapolis Triple Rock Social Club, MN
Sep 30: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL
Oct 01: Hamtramck Small’s, MI
Oct 04: Waterloo Maxwells, Canada
Oct 05: London Music Hall, Canada
Oct 07: Toronto Opera House, Canada
Oct 08: Montreal Theatre Corona, Canada
Oct 11: Cambridge Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub, MA
Oct 12: New York Gramercy, NY
Oct 14: Baltimore Soundstage, MD
Oct 19: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Oct 20: Malmo Arena, Sweden
Oct 21: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Oct 22: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Oct 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Oct 26: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Oct 27: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark
Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, German
Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany
Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria
Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria
Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria
Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland
Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany
Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany
Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany
Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 17: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK
Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK
Nov 19: Nottingham Rock CIty, UK
Nov 21: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Nov 22: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Nov 23: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowland, UK
Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Nov 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK