Airbourne in video for new track Rivalry

Airbourne have released a video for their track Rivalry.

It’s the second song to be released from the Australian rock group’s upcoming fourth album Breakin’ Outta Hell, following the title track.

Breakin’ Outta Hell is released on September 23 via Spinefarm Records.

Created by the Dark Fable Media company, the video for Rivalry shows the band performing live in the UK and Ireland and the track is inspired by sporting clashes and the “corporate forces” that have led to a number of small live music venues closing.

Frontman Joel O’Keeffe says: “The lyric probably came from us watching Football Factory or The Firm, one of those kind of films and I think at the time there was a big grand prix race on, lots of intense rivalries being reported in the media.

“Plus, as with other songs we’ve done, there’s an aspect here of rock‘n’roll taking a stand against those corporate forces that seek to restrict our freedoms, that try to shut down the little live venues, leaving bands with nowhere to really hone their craft.”

Airbourne have a number of tour dates to come in 2016 in support of Breakin’ Outta Hell, the follow-up to 2013’s Black Dog Barking.

Airbourne Breakin' Outta Hell album art

Airbourne Breakin’ Outta Hell tracklist

Breakin’ Outta Hell Rivalry Get Back Up It’s Never Too Loud For Me Thin The Blood I’m Going To Hell For This Down On You Never Been Rocked Like This When I Drink I Go Crazy Do Me Like You Do Yourself It’s All For Rock N’ Roll

Sep 16: Seattle Tractor Tavern, WA

Sep 17: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Sep 20: Victoria Sugar Nightclub, Canada

Sep 23: Kamloops CJ’s Nightclub, Canada

Sep 24: Edmonton Union Hall, Canada

Sep 25: Saskatoon Event Centre, Canada

Sep 28: Winnipeg Pyramid Cabaret, Canada

Sep 29: Minneapolis Triple Rock Social Club, MN

Sep 30: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Oct 01: Hamtramck Small’s, MI

Oct 04: Waterloo Maxwells, Canada

Oct 05: London Music Hall, Canada

Oct 07: Toronto Opera House, Canada

Oct 08: Montreal Theatre Corona, Canada

Oct 11: Cambridge Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub, MA

Oct 12: New York Gramercy, NY

Oct 14: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 19: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Oct 20: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Oct 21: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Oct 22: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Oct 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Oct 26: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Oct 27: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark

Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany

Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany

Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany

Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 17: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 19: Nottingham Rock CIty, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 22: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 23: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK

