Airbourne detail inspiration behind Breakin' Outta Hell

Airbourne say their upcoming fouth album Breakin’ Outta Hell was made to help people get through a “hard time.”
The Australian band also say that the follow-up to 2013’s Black Dog Barking embodies their own life motto, ‘World off, music on.’
Singer and guitarist Joel O’Keeffe told a press conference in Paris: “Breakin’ Outta Hell, it’s for everybody that’s having a hard time, or even if you’ve just had a hard week at work, or at university studying, trying to learn economics or stuff that you don’t know what the fuck is going on, and you’re, like, ‘I just wanna rock.’
“Anyone who’s having a bit of a shit day, we’ve got a saying, it’s called, ‘World off, music on.’ So that’s what it’s about. Breakin’ Outta Hell – and rock’n’roll is your one-way ticket out.”
They say their song When I Drink I Go Crazy is based on a night out they were on – during which Joel stood in the middle of the road “directing traffic like a ninja.”
His drummer brother Ryan says: “The next morning Joel comes in, he’s hungover and goes ‘I’ve got the song title for the crazy song we want. I asked, ‘What?’ and he says, ‘When I Drink I Go Crazy.’ I asked, “Do you remember what you were doing last night?‘”
He adds: “All of the songs on this record are like that. The album is a lot more personal to us and it’s got a lot more personality.”
Breakin’ Outta Hell will launch on September 23, while the album is available for pre-order. Airbourne launched a lyric video for the title track in July.
Airbourne announced a UK winter tour and will also support Volbeat on their European dates.
Airbourne Breakin’ Outta Hell tracklist
- Breakin’ Outta Hell
- Rivalry
- Get Back Up
- It’s Never Too Loud For Me
- Thin The Blood
- I’m Going To Hell For This
- Down On You
- Never Been Rocked Like This
- When I Drink I Go Crazy
- Do Me Like You Do Yourself
- It’s All For Rock N’ Roll
Airbourne tour dates 2016
Sep 12: San Diego House Of Blues, CA
Sep 14: San Francisco Independent, CA
Sep 16: Seattle Tractor Tavern, WA
Sep 17: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada
Sep 20: Victoria Sugar Nightclub, Canada
Sep 23: Kamloops CJ’s Nightclub, Canada
Sep 24: Edmonton Union Hall, Canada
Sep 25: Saskatoon Event Centre, Canada
Sep 28: Winnipeg Pyramid Cabaret, Canada
Sep 29: Minneapolis Triple Rock Social Club, MN
Sep 30: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL
Oct 01: Hamtramck Small’s, MI
Oct 04: Waterloo Maxwells, Canada
Oct 05: London Music Hall, Canada
Oct 07: Toronto Opera House, Canada
Oct 08: Montreal Theatre Corona, Canada
Oct 11: Cambridge Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub, MA
Oct 12: New York Gramercy, NY
Oct 14: Baltimore Soundstage, MD
Oct 19: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Oct 20: Malmo Arena, Sweden
Oct 21: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Oct 22: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Oct 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Oct 26: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Oct 27: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark
Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany
Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria
Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria
Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria
Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland
Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany
Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany
Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany
Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 17: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK
Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK
Nov 19: Nottingham Rock CIty, UK
Nov 21: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Nov 22: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Nov 23: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowland, UK
Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Nov 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK