Airbourne detail inspiration behind Breakin' Outta Hell

Airbourne say their upcoming fouth album Breakin’ Outta Hell was made to help people get through a “hard time.”

The Australian band also say that the follow-up to 2013’s Black Dog Barking embodies their own life motto, ‘World off, music on.’

Singer and guitarist Joel O’Keeffe told a press conference in Paris: “Breakin’ Outta Hell, it’s for everybody that’s having a hard time, or even if you’ve just had a hard week at work, or at university studying, trying to learn economics or stuff that you don’t know what the fuck is going on, and you’re, like, ‘I just wanna rock.’

“Anyone who’s having a bit of a shit day, we’ve got a saying, it’s called, ‘World off, music on.’ So that’s what it’s about. Breakin’ Outta Hell – and rock’n’roll is your one-way ticket out.”

They say their song When I Drink I Go Crazy is based on a night out they were on – during which Joel stood in the middle of the road “directing traffic like a ninja.”

His drummer brother Ryan says: “The next morning Joel comes in, he’s hungover and goes ‘I’ve got the song title for the crazy song we want. I asked, ‘What?’ and he says, ‘When I Drink I Go Crazy.’ I asked, “Do you remember what you were doing last night?‘”

He adds: “All of the songs on this record are like that. The album is a lot more personal to us and it’s got a lot more personality.”

Breakin’ Outta Hell will launch on September 23, while the album is available for pre-order. Airbourne launched a lyric video for the title track in July.

Airbourne announced a UK winter tour and will also support Volbeat on their European dates.

The Breakin’ Outta Hell cover art

Airbourne Breakin’ Outta Hell tracklist

Breakin’ Outta Hell Rivalry Get Back Up It’s Never Too Loud For Me Thin The Blood I’m Going To Hell For This Down On You Never Been Rocked Like This When I Drink I Go Crazy Do Me Like You Do Yourself It’s All For Rock N’ Roll

Sep 12: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Sep 14: San Francisco Independent, CA

Sep 16: Seattle Tractor Tavern, WA

Sep 17: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Sep 20: Victoria Sugar Nightclub, Canada

Sep 23: Kamloops CJ’s Nightclub, Canada

Sep 24: Edmonton Union Hall, Canada

Sep 25: Saskatoon Event Centre, Canada

Sep 28: Winnipeg Pyramid Cabaret, Canada

Sep 29: Minneapolis Triple Rock Social Club, MN

Sep 30: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Oct 01: Hamtramck Small’s, MI

Oct 04: Waterloo Maxwells, Canada

Oct 05: London Music Hall, Canada

Oct 07: Toronto Opera House, Canada

Oct 08: Montreal Theatre Corona, Canada

Oct 11: Cambridge Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub, MA

Oct 12: New York Gramercy, NY

Oct 14: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 19: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Oct 20: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Oct 21: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Oct 22: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Oct 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Oct 26: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Oct 27: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark

Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany

Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany

Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany

Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 17: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 19: Nottingham Rock CIty, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 22: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 23: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK

