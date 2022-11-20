Aiming For Enrike share live video for 11-minute Empty Airports Parts 1, 2 and 3

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Norwegian ambient electro duo Aiming For Enrike will release their new album, Empty Airports, in January

Norwegian ambient electro duo Aiming For Enrike have shared a new live video of the whole of their 11-minute Empty Airports Parts 1, 2 and 3, which you can watch below.

It's the title tack of the duo's upcoming album, also called Empty Airports, which will be released through Jansen Records on January 20 next year. The new video was recorded at Norway's Artilleriverkstedet venue.

"Minimalism, which has always been an important part of our expression, is now cultivated to a much greater extent," says guitarist Simen Følstad Nilsen. "When the rush to fulfil musical expectations is abounded, it gives the music more space to become more hypnotic and mesmerising than before."

Musically Aiming For Enrike take influence variously from the likes of Nils Frahm, Burial, Jon Hopkins and Sunn O))). Empty Airports' title touches on the stopped nature of the COVID world, a sense of the post-apocalyptic, and is a tip of the hat to Brian Eno's seminal Music for Airports.

Pre-order Empty Airports.

