Against The Current launch video for Talk

Against The Current have issued a promo for their track Talk.

It’s taken from their Gravity EP, which was released earlier this year. The band released a promo for the title track last month.

Against The Current say: “This is one of our favourite songs off the Gravity EP. We were so stoked to finally put together an official video for it. We’re really happy with how it came out.”

Chrissy Costanza, Dan Gow and Will Ferri will head out on a European tour starting in September with a run of US shows to follow in October:

Sep 25: Amsterdam Paradiso Noord, Netherlands

Sep 26: Cologne Die Werkstatt, Germany

Sep 27: Hamburg Molotow Musikclub, Germany

Sep 29: Berlin Comet Club, Germany

Sep 30: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Oct 01: Wien Chelsea, Austria

Oct 03: Frankfurt Nachtleben, Germany

Oct 05: Paris Les Etoiles, France

Oct 07: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Oct 08: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK

Oct 09: Birmingham The Asylum, UK

Oct 10: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Oct 11: Southampton Joiners, UK

Oct 12: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK