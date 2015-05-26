Against The Current announce UK tour

Against The Current have announced a five-date UK headline tour for October.

The New York trio will kick off the jaunt in London on October 7. It’s part of their world tour in support of EP Gravity.

The band say: “Gravity world tour has arrived are you guys ready for this? We owe you the world, so we’re giving it to you – this is your tour. Bring your friends and let’s effin’ party.”

AGAINST THE CURRENT UK TOUR 2015

07 Oct: London Islington Academy

08 Oct: Glasgow King Tut’s

09 Oct: Birmingham Asylum

10 Oct: Manchester Club Academy

11 Oct: Southampton Joiners