Wolfmother to support Guns N' Roses in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia

Wolfmother have been announced as the support act for the upcoming Guns N’ Roses shows in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
The Australian rockers have also added three headline shows for this month. They’ll play at the Double Door in Chicago on July 10, The Marlin Room at Webster Hall in New York on July 15 and at Toronto’s Lee’s Palace on July 17.
Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan announced their reunion earlier this year and are on the road on their Not In This Lifetime tour.
Wolfmother say: “We’re super psyched to be playing with Guns N’ Roses. It’s a massive honour for us to be a part of what we believe to be the biggest rock show in the world
“Whilst we’re on the east coast of America we thought it would be great to reconnect with our fans and play a couple of little shows on the side.”
Wolfmother’s fourth album Victorious was released earlier this year.
Wolfmother remaining tour dates 2016
Jul 10: Chicago Double Door, IL
Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA (with Guns N’ Roses)
Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA (with Guns N’ Roses)
Jul 15: New York Marlin Room At Webster Hall, NY
Jul 17: Toronto Lee’s Palace, ON
Aug 12: Taubertal Festival, Germany
Aug 13: Open Flair Festival, Germany
Aug 17: Hasselt Kiewit, Germany
Aug 18: Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 19: Frequency Festival, Austria
Aug 20: Lowlands Festival, Netherlands
Aug 21: Highfield Festival, Germany
Aug 23: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Aug 24: Festa Reggio, Italy
Aug 27: Rock En Seine Festival, France
Aug 28: Victorious Festival, UK
Aug 30: Aarhus Train, Denmark
Aug 31: Aarhus Train, Denmark
Sep 02: Helsinki Circus, Finland
Sep 03: Rarburg Riverside Arena, Switzerland
Nov 09: Budapest Akvarium Club, Hungary
Nov 10: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Nov 11: Hohenems Event Center, Austria
Nov 15: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Nov 16: Stuttgart LKA-Longhorn, Germany
Nov 18: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Nov 21: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Nov 22: Munster Jovel Music Hall, Germany
Nov 25: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Nov 26: Bremen Aladin Music Hall, Germany
Nov 28: Stavanger Konserthus, Norway
Nov 29: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway
Dec 01: Orebro Frimis, Sweden