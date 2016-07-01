Wolfmother to support Guns N' Roses in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia

Wolfmother have been announced as the support act for the upcoming Guns N’ Roses shows in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

The Australian rockers have also added three headline shows for this month. They’ll play at the Double Door in Chicago on July 10, The Marlin Room at Webster Hall in New York on July 15 and at Toronto’s Lee’s Palace on July 17.

Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan announced their reunion earlier this year and are on the road on their Not In This Lifetime tour.

Wolfmother say: “We’re super psyched to be playing with Guns N’ Roses. It’s a massive honour for us to be a part of what we believe to be the biggest rock show in the world

“Whilst we’re on the east coast of America we thought it would be great to reconnect with our fans and play a couple of little shows on the side.”

Wolfmother’s fourth album Victorious was released earlier this year.

Jul 10: Chicago Double Door, IL

Jul 12: Pittsburgh Heinz Field, PA (with Guns N’ Roses)

Jul 14: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA (with Guns N’ Roses)

Jul 15: New York Marlin Room At Webster Hall, NY

Jul 17: Toronto Lee’s Palace, ON

Aug 12: Taubertal Festival, Germany

Aug 13: Open Flair Festival, Germany

Aug 17: Hasselt Kiewit, Germany

Aug 18: Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 19: Frequency Festival, Austria

Aug 20: Lowlands Festival, Netherlands

Aug 21: Highfield Festival, Germany

Aug 23: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Aug 24: Festa Reggio, Italy

Aug 27: Rock En Seine Festival, France

Aug 28: Victorious Festival, UK

Aug 30: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Aug 31: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Sep 02: Helsinki Circus, Finland

Sep 03: Rarburg Riverside Arena, Switzerland

Nov 09: Budapest Akvarium Club, Hungary

Nov 10: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Nov 11: Hohenems Event Center, Austria

Nov 15: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 16: Stuttgart LKA-Longhorn, Germany

Nov 18: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Nov 21: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Nov 22: Munster Jovel Music Hall, Germany

Nov 25: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 26: Bremen Aladin Music Hall, Germany

Nov 28: Stavanger Konserthus, Norway

Nov 29: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Dec 01: Orebro Frimis, Sweden

