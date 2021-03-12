Acolyte unleash new video for brooding ten-minute Clarity

Australian cinematic prog rock quintet Acolyte have released a video for their new ten-minute long single Clarity. At the same time the band have released details of their new album Entropy, which will be released through Wild Thing Records on May 14.

"Clarity provides warmth in our darkest hour," says singer Morgan-Leigh Brown. "I wrote this song from the point of view of someone at their very lowest point, not knowing where to go, what to do or who to turn to. On the bathroom floor, broken; alone; after staring into a mirror, and not recognising the reflection they see any longer."

Circles guitarist Ben Rechter features on Clarity while Caligula's Horse guitarist Adrian Goleby has directed the new video, which you can watch below.

"This track offers a sense of helplessness and sadness, continues Brown. "Ben and I present a conversation between two voices in one mind, warm and cold, reaching a pinnacle of raw, desperate, sadness before coming back down to a resolution, ‘I can let it go’. When I sent the track to Ben, I discussed with him that I was searching for someone who could deliver a very warm and nurturing vocal that would contrast my tormented, insecure delivery. Ben is so talented and just knew exactly what I was after. The result speaks for itself and is one of my favourite instalments on the record.

“Entropy is a fully realised conceptual record exploring the early stages of ‘loss’. Presented like diary entries, the record ebbs and flows through an array of actions, feelings & emotions that are commonly experienced when trying to ground ones self all while carrying the early weight of trauma. Though lyrically the songs relate to me personally, I have tried to expand on those ideas & simplify my thoughts in order to make the songs & topics feel more broadly familiar to the listener. Hopefully anyone who has experienced the loss of something/someone they love, or even a part of themselves will find refuge & a sense of release from this musical adventure. This record is very dark, lonely & cold in its tone & attitude."

Pre-order Entropy.

(Image credit: Acolyte)

Acolyte: Entropy

1. Prelude

2. Entropy

3. Resentment

4. Clarity

5. Resilience

6. Idiosyncrasy

7. Solitude

8. Recovery

9. Acceptance