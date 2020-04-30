My Lockdown with Adrian Goleby of Caligula's Horse

Caligula's Horse guitarist Adrian Goleby has checked in with Prog to say hello to our readers and let us know how lockdown has been going on the other side of the world. You can watch Adrian's video in full below.

Caligula's Horse release their fifth studio album, Rise Radiant, through InsideOut Music on May 22. There'll be a full feature on the band in issue 110 of Prog. The band also had to postpone their upcoming tour of the US with fellow Australians Ebonivory due to the current coronavirus.

"Thanks for taking a second to check in with Caligula’s Horse during these unusual times," says Goleby. "We’re very lucky in this part of the world to be able to self-isolate without a huge compromise to our lives. It was heartbreaking to postpone our very first North American headline tour on the back of our upcoming release - Rise Radiant (I’ve gotta plug it!). All of us had put an… let’s say an unsustainably large amount of energy into making sure we could get over there. But it’s a no-brainer to step back and do our part to make sure this won’t get any worse!



"My lockdown situation is what I’d consider business as usual! I’ve worked from home for six years now, and although I can’t go out and film anything - I’m definitely not going stir crazy! My day is spent wondering when I finished my coffee, forgetting what clothes I’m wearing and bouncing on my bosu ball in front of a dodgy standing desk. Everything I imagined adult life would be when I was a kid!



"That being said, we can’t wait to get on the road and get sweaty with you as soon as we can. Stay safe and sane!"

Caligula's Horse recently released a video for their new single, Slow Violence.