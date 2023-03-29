AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool and Ozzy Osbourne release teaser videos for mysterious PowerTrip festival

AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool and Ozzy Osbourne have released teaser videos for a mysterious entity called PowerTrip.

The videos, each launched with the accompanying text. "Are you ready for a PowerTrip?" feature a stop-motion animation of a flyer being designed, alongside the text "Calling all headbangers", and the name of a possible venue (Brooke's Desert Gardens - Metal Basin Wilderness). Four of the clips finish with a power chord, while the AC/DC video ends with a short burst of Back In Black.

A number of online properties have also been launched, including a website (opens in new tab) (which promises that more information will arrive on March 30, and allows fans to sign up for further information) and accounts on Facebook (opens in new tab), Instagram (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab) and TikTok (opens in new tab).

The official website is credited to Goldenvoice – the company set up by Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett – who were responsible for The Desert Trip, the 2016 festival that featured the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and The Who, and took place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

According to Los Angeles-based webzine The SceneStar (opens in new tab), a "sequel" to The Desert Trip will be held to the Polo Club between Friday October 6, to Sunday October 8, which is the same weekend at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA. Details of the Aftershock lineup were announced last week, with a bill headlined by Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Korn.

AC/DC haven't played live since finishing the Rock or Bust World Tour in Philadelphia, PA, in September 2016, while Ozzy Osbourne – who retired from touring in February but suggested he would be open to performing at one-off events – last played a full set at Ozzfest in December 2018.

Note: this story has been updated to reflect Tool's release of a teaser video, and may be updated further.