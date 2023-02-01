Ozzy Osbourne has retired from touring. After years of injury, illness and postponements, the beleaguered Prince Of Darkness has perhaps bowed to the inevitable, and called a halt. Ozzy made the announcement in a post on social media.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," wrote Ozzy. "As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.

"I want to thank my family my band my crew my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have."

Ozzy then signs off with his traditional message: "I love you all."

Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase.

First announced in September 2018, Ozzy's No More Tours 2 run has been rescheduled multiple times due to Ozzy's ill-health issues and to the pandemic. Last year, Sharon Osbourne announced that Black Sabbath man was to undergo major surgery to correct the neck and spine issues that developed following his 2019 fall at home.

Since the incident, the vocalist has also battled Parkinson’s, multiple staph infections, pneumonia, the flu and a burst blood vessel in his eye.