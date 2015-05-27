Aftershock festival announces line-up

The Monster Energy Aftershock Festival is returning for its fourth year this October and it’s packing one helluva line-up!

Taking place over two days at Gibson Ranch near Sacramento, California, the weekend extravangaza is topped by Slipknot, Faith No More, Deftones, Shinedown, Marilyn Manson and Jane’s Addiction!

Speaking about the headline opportunity, Corey Taylor says “We are really looking forward to playing Aftershock in Sacramento! Can’t wait to see everyone, from Manson to Clutch. Sacramento won’t know what hit it when me and my friends are through.”

Elsewhere on the bill you’ve got the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Eagles Of Death Metal, Beartooth, Helmet, Glassjaw and more. You can see the full line-up below.

Plus there will be live matches from WWE NXT! If you know anything about professional wrestling, you know how big a deal this is.

Tickets are on sale HERE. We’ll see you there. Let’s get silly.