Queen and Adam Lambert announce UK and European shows

Adam Lambert and Brian May onstage in London last year

Queen and Adam Lambert have announced five summer dates in the UK and Europe.

They performed 25 live shows throughout November and December last year – and they’ve now revealed dates in Cologne, Berlin, Hamburg, Milan, and will wrap up with a performance at London’s O2 Arena on July 2.

Further shows in Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium are expected to be announced in due course.

Guitarist Brian May says: “The almost unanimous reaction to our last round of dates in Europe was this is absolutely the best production we’ve ever mounted.

“There has been a great demand for us to go back and cover the cities we missed! So, while we’re still physically able to perform at those high energy levels on this massive scale, we thought, ‘Yes! One more around the block!’

“It’s live, it’s dangerous, and it takes every ounce of fitness we can muster. But it’s still fun!”

Vocalist Lambert adds: “I enjoyed every second of the recent European tour and really felt the love in every city. I can’t wait for us to get back there again.”

The tour will once again feature the stage production conceived around the 40th anniversary of Queen’s News Of The World album.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 9.

Jun 13: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 19: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 20: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Jun 25: Milan Forum, Italy

Jul 02: London O2 Arena, UK

The 10 Best Queen Songs, by Mikko von Hertzen