A Perfect Circle share 2D version of their TalkTalk hologram video

A Perfect Circle have released a 2D version of their TalkTalk hologram video.
The original 3D footage appears as a download in the deluxe box set of the band’s latest album Eat The Elephant, with users able to see the full effect by placing a prism on top of their smartphones.
The 58-minute hologram film was created by Sundance award-winning filmmaker Steven Sebring and unfolds through the eyes of a young girl over the 12-song album arc.
Speaking about the collaboration with the band, Sebring said: “Having Maynard and Billy’s trust to create this for A Perfect Circle was a true artist’s dream.
“Their 14-year break allowed technology to catch up with their groundbreaking music and gave me the chance to apply new ideas of dimensional capture to this stunning album.”
A Perfect Circle are currently on tour across the US and will return to Europe next month.
A Perfect Circle 2018 tour dates
