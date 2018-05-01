A Perfect Circle reveal hologram version of Eat The Elephant

A Perfect Circle have revealed a deluxe box set version of their latest album Eat The Elephant.

The package features a Digipack CD, 180g double LP, a hi-res audio download code, a deck of custom playing cards and a hologram prism and hologram album access card.

When fans place the prism on top of their smartphones after using the download code, they can watch a 58-minute hologram, which unfolds through the eyes of a young girl over the 12-song album arc.

It was created by Sundance award-winning filmmaker Steven Sebring, who says: “Having Maynard and Billy’s trust to create this for A Perfect Circle was a true artist’s dream.

“Their 14-year break allowed technology to catch up with their groundbreaking music and gave me the chance to apply new ideas of dimensional capture to this stunning album.”

Watch an unboxing video below, which also shows the hologram come to life.

The box set is now available to purchase through A Perfect Circle’s website.

A Perfect Circle 2018 tour dates

May 12 Somerset Northern Invasion, WI - BUY TICKETS

May 15: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE - BUY TICKETS

May 16: Columbia Mizzou Arena, MO - BUY TICKETS

May 18: Columbus Rock on the Range, OH - BUY TICKETS

May 22: Birmingham Legacy Arena at the BJCC, AL - BUY TICKETS

May 23: Southaven Landers Center, MS - BUY TICKETS

May 25: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK - BUY TICKETS

May 26: Dallas BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion, TX - BUY TICKETS

Jun 01: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 05: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden - BUY TICKETS

Jun 06: Oslo Spektrum, Norway - BUY TICKETS

Jun 08: Aarhus NorthSide Festival, Denmark - BUY TICKETS

Jun 09: Helsinki Sideways Festival, Finland - BUY TICKETS

Jun 12: Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT

Jun 13: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK - SOLD OUT

Jun 14: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK - SOLD OUT

Jun 16: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands - BUY TICKETS

Jun 17: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany - SOLD OUT

Jun 20: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland - BUY TICKETS

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France - BUY TICKETS

Jun 23: Esch-Sur-Aizette Rockhal, Luxembourg - BUY TICKETS

Jun 24: Dessel Graspop, Belgium - BUY TICKETS

Jun 26: Paris Olympia, France - SOLD OUT

Jun 28: Madrid Download Festival, Spain - BUY TICKETS

Jun 29: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain - BUY TICKETS

Jul 01: Verona Rock The Castle, Italy - BUY TICKETS

Oct 20: Salt Lake City Maverik Center, UT - BUY TICKETS

Oct 22: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheater, CO - BUY TICKETS

Oct 24: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX - BUY TICKETS

Oct 29: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA - BUY TICKETS

Oct 30: Orlando CFE Arena, FL - BUY TICKETS

Nov 01: Charlotte Bojangles’ Coliseum, NC - BUY TICKETS

Nov 02: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN - BUY TICKETS

Nov 06: New York Madison Square Garden, NY - BUY TICKETS

Nov 17: Anaheim The Theatre at Honda Center, CA - BUY TICKETS

Nov 18: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan, NV - BUY TICKETS

Nov 20: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ - BUY TICKETS

Dec 02: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 03: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 05: London Wembley Arena Pavilion, UK - BUY TICKETS

Dec 07: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium - BUY TICKETS

Dec 13: Hamburg Sporthalle Hamburg, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Dec 15: Kraków Tauron Arena, Poland - BUY TICKETS

Dec 16: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria - BUY TICKETS

Dec 18: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy - BUY TICKETS

Dec 19: Rome Palalottomatica, Italy - BUY TICKETS