A Perfect Circle reveal hologram version of Eat The Elephant

A Perfect Circle have revealed a deluxe box set version of their latest album Eat The Elephant.
The package features a Digipack CD, 180g double LP, a hi-res audio download code, a deck of custom playing cards and a hologram prism and hologram album access card.
When fans place the prism on top of their smartphones after using the download code, they can watch a 58-minute hologram, which unfolds through the eyes of a young girl over the 12-song album arc.
It was created by Sundance award-winning filmmaker Steven Sebring, who says: “Having Maynard and Billy’s trust to create this for A Perfect Circle was a true artist’s dream.
“Their 14-year break allowed technology to catch up with their groundbreaking music and gave me the chance to apply new ideas of dimensional capture to this stunning album.”
Watch an unboxing video below, which also shows the hologram come to life.
The box set is now available to purchase through A Perfect Circle’s website.
A Perfect Circle 2018 tour dates
May 12 Somerset Northern Invasion, WI - BUY TICKETS
May 15: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE - BUY TICKETS
May 16: Columbia Mizzou Arena, MO - BUY TICKETS
May 18: Columbus Rock on the Range, OH - BUY TICKETS
May 22: Birmingham Legacy Arena at the BJCC, AL - BUY TICKETS
May 23: Southaven Landers Center, MS - BUY TICKETS
May 25: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK - BUY TICKETS
May 26: Dallas BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion, TX - BUY TICKETS
Jun 01: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany - BUY TICKETS
Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany - BUY TICKETS
Jun 05: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden - BUY TICKETS
Jun 06: Oslo Spektrum, Norway - BUY TICKETS
Jun 08: Aarhus NorthSide Festival, Denmark - BUY TICKETS
Jun 09: Helsinki Sideways Festival, Finland - BUY TICKETS
Jun 12: Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT
Jun 13: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK - SOLD OUT
Jun 14: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK - SOLD OUT
Jun 16: Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Netherlands - BUY TICKETS
Jun 17: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany - SOLD OUT
Jun 20: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland - BUY TICKETS
Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France - BUY TICKETS
Jun 23: Esch-Sur-Aizette Rockhal, Luxembourg - BUY TICKETS
Jun 24: Dessel Graspop, Belgium - BUY TICKETS
Jun 26: Paris Olympia, France - SOLD OUT
Jun 28: Madrid Download Festival, Spain - BUY TICKETS
Jun 29: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain - BUY TICKETS
Jul 01: Verona Rock The Castle, Italy - BUY TICKETS
Oct 20: Salt Lake City Maverik Center, UT - BUY TICKETS
Oct 22: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheater, CO - BUY TICKETS
Oct 24: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX - BUY TICKETS
Oct 29: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA - BUY TICKETS
Oct 30: Orlando CFE Arena, FL - BUY TICKETS
Nov 01: Charlotte Bojangles’ Coliseum, NC - BUY TICKETS
Nov 02: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN - BUY TICKETS
Nov 06: New York Madison Square Garden, NY - BUY TICKETS
Nov 17: Anaheim The Theatre at Honda Center, CA - BUY TICKETS
Nov 18: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan, NV - BUY TICKETS
Nov 20: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ - BUY TICKETS
Dec 02: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK - BUY TICKETS
Dec 03: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK - BUY TICKETS
Dec 05: London Wembley Arena Pavilion, UK - BUY TICKETS
Dec 07: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium - BUY TICKETS
Dec 13: Hamburg Sporthalle Hamburg, Germany - BUY TICKETS
Dec 15: Kraków Tauron Arena, Poland - BUY TICKETS
Dec 16: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria - BUY TICKETS
Dec 18: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy - BUY TICKETS
Dec 19: Rome Palalottomatica, Italy - BUY TICKETS