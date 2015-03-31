Trending

A Liquid Landscape premiere Paige

View promo for track from 2nd album The Largest Fire Known To Man, co-produced by Bruce Soord

Dutch prog outfit A Liquid Landscape have premiered the video for their track Paige with Prog.

It’s taken from their second album, The Largest Fire Known To Man, which was released in November via Glassville Records. It was co-produced by The Pineapple Thief mastermind Bruce Soord.

A Liquid Landscape have toured with Marillion, Crippled Black Phoenix and TPT, among others. The Largest Fire Known To Man is on sale now.

Tracklist

  1. A Brief Moment Of Future

  2. Open Wounds

  3. Drifting Star

  4. Along The Lines

  5. The Largest Fire

  6. Hurled Into The Sun

  7. Keystone

  8. Paige