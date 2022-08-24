A Killer Klowns From Outer Space video game is coming: watch the trailer now

One of the 80s' daftest but most iconic cult movies is jumping on the growing horror multiplayer videogame bandwagon - Killer Klowns From Outer Space is officially getting the gaming treatment.

A surprise trailer was unleashed onto social media today, showing our favourite facepainted goons greeting an unexpected (and, it seems, metal-loving!) teenager at his front door, before further footage shows more alien jester freaks causing mayhem in a small town and showing off some rather impressive special powers.

Judging by the synopsis of the game, it looks like players will be able to play as both the Killer Klowns themselves or as the humans attempting to overturn their invasion.

"Plan your own alien invasion and harvest humans as the iconic Killer Klowns, or gather a team of survivors to fight the extraterrestrial threat, in a game based on the ‘80s cult classic movie," reads a blurb accompanying the trailer. "Welcome to a new, craazzy take on the asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience!"

Released in 1988 and directed by practical special effects experts the Chiodo Brothers, Killer Klowns From Outer Space received mixed reviews upon release, but has since attained cult classic status thanks to its unique designs, fun SFX and goofy sense of humour.

The game, published by Good Shepherd Entertainment, looks set to follow in the footsteps of the recent multiplayer experiences offered by this year's Evil Dead: The Game and 2017's Friday 13th: The Game.

Players are able to sign up for the Beta version of Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game now, with the full version coming in early 2023 on Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

In the meantime, watch the reveal trailer below.